Connor Roberts headshot

Connor Roberts Injury: Still out long-term

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Roberts (strain) is out long-term and is not expected to be ready for a few more weeks to months, according to manager Scott Parker. "Connor, more long-term, really, I don't see him being available in the coming weeks/months, really."

Roberts was already claimed to be nowhere near training around a month ago and is not close to a return, as the defender is claimed to be out at least a few more weeks, possibly even months. This likely leaves the earliest return possible in March, although that is still up in the air depending on his training. This has been a brutal spell for the defender, having yet to play this season due to injuries.

Connor Roberts
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Roberts See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Roberts See More
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
SOC
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
Rotowire Staff
146 days ago
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
SOC
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
Rotowire Staff
154 days ago
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
SOC
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
162 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
212 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
213 days ago