Connor Roberts Injury: Still out long-term

Roberts (strain) is out long-term and is not expected to be ready for a few more weeks to months, according to manager Scott Parker. "Connor, more long-term, really, I don't see him being available in the coming weeks/months, really."

Roberts was already claimed to be nowhere near training around a month ago and is not close to a return, as the defender is claimed to be out at least a few more weeks, possibly even months. This likely leaves the earliest return possible in March, although that is still up in the air depending on his training. This has been a brutal spell for the defender, having yet to play this season due to injuries.