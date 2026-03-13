Connor Roberts headshot

Connor Roberts Injury: Still weeks away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Roberts (strain) is still weeks away from a return, according to manager Scott Parker. "These guys aren't ready yet, they're some weeks away. They've missed a lot of football. They're in the early stages of coming back, which is a positive."

Roberts has had a mysterious injury that's kept him out the entire campaign. There hasn't been a ton of info on it outside of him suffering numerous setbacks. He played in a preseason game following a muscle injury in late August and hasn't been right since. The full-back was fresh off a 40-start season with over 3,600 minutes played in the Championship.

Connor Roberts
Burnley
More Stats & News
