Connor Roberts News: Picked for bench
Roberts (strain) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Wolves.
Roberts was in contention for Sunday and has made the team sheet, as the defender finds the bench to face Wolves. He will hope to cap off the season seeing the field after his club's rough relegation, not having appeared once all season due to injury.
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