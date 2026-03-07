Connor Ronan Injury: Comes off injured in win

Ronan was forced to exit due to a potential leg injury in Saturday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ronan came off the bench Saturday but spent just 10 minutes on the field before getting hurt. This appears to be a new blow for the midfielder, who has struggled with various fitness issues in the past. If his absence is confirmed, both Joshua Atencio and Hamzat Ojediran will look to retain starting spots in upcoming weeks.