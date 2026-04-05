Connor Ronan Injury: Nearing return
Ronan (leg) is not too far along from making a return to the pitch for Colorado, reports Burgundy Wave Staff Writer Eamon Shaw.
Ronan is on the right path of recover as he is not too far along from returning to the pitch. He had only played in just 18 minutes in the span of two matches for the team, picking up a leg injury that has kept him out for the last few weeks.
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