Connor Ronan Injury: Not available for St. Louis

Ronan (Lower Body) is out for Saturday's season opener against St. Louis, according to the MLS injury report.

Ronan is dealing with a lower-body injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He sustained the injury during Monday's practice, and there is no timeline for his return at this time. His absence will result in a change to the starting XI in midfield, with Oliver Larraz expected to fill in until Ronan is fit to return.