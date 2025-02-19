Connor Ronan Injury: Picks up injury in training

Ronan (undisclosed) picked up an injury during training on Monday and is questionable for the MLS season opener against St. Louis on Saturday, according to Burgundy Wave.

Ronan sustained an undisclosed injury during training on Monday ahead of the Concacaf match against LAFC, which has kept him sidelined. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the squad or if he will be ready for Saturday's match. If he is unable to feature, Oliver Larraz is expected to start alongside Cole Bassett in midfield against St. Louis.