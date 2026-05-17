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Connor Ronan News: Creates four chances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Ronan recorded four scoring chances created, one cross (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Real Salt Lake.

Ronan appeared in a holding midfield role but generated some playmaking output while taking a few corner kicks in 52 minutes of play Saturday. He has been rather active in the last couple of games, recording a variety of defensive numbers and helping his team through ball distribution. However, his place in the initial lineup is now seriously threatened by the return of Joshua Atencio, who recovered from a concussion and came off the bench in the last game.

Connor Ronan
Colorado Rapids
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