Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Ronan headshot

Connor Ronan News: On bench versus Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Ronan (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with FC Dallas.

Ronan could be back on the field as a substitute for the first time this year following his absence in last weekend's match against St. Louis. His presence should be a significant boost to the squad's midfield options, as he's capable of racking up several passes and taking set pieces. He'll likely challenge Joshua Atencio for playing time going forward.

Connor Ronan
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now