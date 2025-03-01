Connor Ronan News: On bench versus Dallas
Ronan (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with FC Dallas.
Ronan could be back on the field as a substitute for the first time this year following his absence in last weekend's match against St. Louis. His presence should be a significant boost to the squad's midfield options, as he's capable of racking up several passes and taking set pieces. He'll likely challenge Joshua Atencio for playing time going forward.
