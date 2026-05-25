Connor Ronan headshot

Connor Ronan News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Ronan generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against FC Dallas.

Ronan registered the most crosses in the game despite coming off the bench. He created two chances and also made a clearance. He has featured in only six games this campaign, starting only twice.

Connor Ronan
Colorado Rapids
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