Connor Ronan News: Registers most crosses
Ronan generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against FC Dallas.
Ronan registered the most crosses in the game despite coming off the bench. He created two chances and also made a clearance. He has featured in only six games this campaign, starting only twice.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ronan See More