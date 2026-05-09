Connor Ronan News: Returns in bench role
Ronan (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with St. Louis City.
Ronan might see limited minutes in the short term given that he was sidelined for two months with his leg injury. The midfielder will be an option to replace either Hamzat Ojediran or Paxten Aaronson from the current starting lineup, and he could also challenge Aaronson and Dante Sealy for set pieces.
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