Conor Bradley Injury: Could be available Sunday

Bradley (strain) didn't make the squad for Wednesday's 1-0 victory in the Merseyside derby against Everton but could be available for Sunday's clash with Fulham, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Conor, we have to wait and see if he is ready to be with the squad for Sunday."

Bradley was a late call for Wednesday's clash but ultimately didn't make the squad as the game came too soon for him. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be part of Sunday's squad for the trip to Fulham. However, even if he makes the squad, he could potentially be a bench option, with Curtis Jones impressing in the derby as the right-back replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.