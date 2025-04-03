Conor Bradley Injury: Doesn't make the call

Bradley (strain) didn't make the squad for Wednesday's 1-0 victory in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Bradley was a late call for Wednesday's clash but ultimately didn't make the squad as the game came too soon for him. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be part of Sunday's squad for the trip to Fulham. However, even if he makes the squad, he could potentially be a bench option, with Curtis Jones impressing in the derby as the right-back replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.