Conor Bradley Injury: Likely back available Sunday

Bradley (undisclosed) will train on Friday and is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Chelsea, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "He will train with us today, so that's the first start and let's see how he does. We expect him to be available. I don't know if that means that he is available to start, but if all goes well today and tomorrow he will probably be in the squad, yeah."

