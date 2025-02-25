Fantasy Soccer
Conor Bradley headshot

Conor Bradley Injury: Out for several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Bradley (undisclosed) missed the last match against Manchester City due to an injury and will be sidelined for a few weeks, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "Conor is out for a few weeks. I cannot detail exactly. It will take a while before he is back."

Bradley underwent tests that likely revealed a more significant issue than expected since he will be sidelined for a few weeks. Trent Alexander-Arnold should now be expected to play full games in the upcoming fixtures.

Conor Bradley
Liverpool
