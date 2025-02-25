Conor Bradley Injury: Out several weeks

Bradley (muscular) missed the last match against Manchester City due to an injury and will be sidelined for a few weeks, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "Conor is out for a few weeks. I cannot detail exactly. It will take a while before he is back."

Bradley underwent tests that likely revealed a more significant issue than expected since he will be sidelined for a few weeks. It's yet another injury for Bradley, who can't seem to stay healthy for an extended period. it's now his third different absence of the season following a 2023/24 campaign with injuries. Trent Alexander-Arnold should now be expected to play full games in the upcoming fixtures.