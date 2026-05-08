Conor Bradley Injury: Return for preseason unknown

Bradley (knee) could miss preseason training as he works on his return, according to manager Arne Slot. "I think - I don't think, this is what they tell me - in the rehab, it's always really important in certain steps if they go well or don't go well. It's really difficult in the stage where he's in now to predict exactly when he will be back; that will be by margins. He's still inside, he works really hard to make the right steps, but he's at this moment quite far away from already going outside, and that makes it quite complicated to tell how long it's going to take."

Bradley is still working on his return and rehabilitation after a major knee surgery, as the defender is now questionable to even make a return for preseason. However, this is still in the air, as with months until preseason, there is a chance he can see a boost in that time. This remains a story point to watch, as it does mean he could miss the start of the next season, a rough realization for the full-back, as he was a starter this campaign when fit.