Conor Bradley headshot

Conor Bradley Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Bradley was ruled out of Sunday's 5-1 victory over Tottenham due to a knock, coach Arne Slot said to the medias before the game. "He got a knock during the week, so we assume he is available for next week. But unfortunately not for today."

Bradley suffered a knock in training last week and was not able to feature against Tottenham on Sunday. He should be available for Sunday's clash against Chelsea according to his coach. That said, with the return in form of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bradley is unlikely to see much playing time for the final stretch of the season.

Conor Bradley
Liverpool
