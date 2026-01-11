Bradley was already fearing the worst after leaving Thursday's match against Arsenal early, as the defender will now undergo surgery on a significant knee injury. Unfortunately for the right-back, this will require surgery that will end his season, putting to rest his campaign a few months prematurely. His main focus moving forward will be to recover for the start of next season, as he hopes for no setbacks during recovery, with a knee injury being one of the most tedious injuries for a football player. Jeremie Frimpong will now be called into a much bigger role and is likely to start at right-back moving forward, with Joe Gomez their backup option if Frimpong misses time as well.