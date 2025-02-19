Conor Bradley Injury: Set for sideline

Bradley (undisclosed) is likely set for a spell on the sideline, according to manager Arne Slot. "It will probably lead to the fact he is probably 99.9 per cent not available for City and I don't expect him against Newcastle as well."

Bradley is still waiting for some tests, but he's likely out for at least two matches, and potentially even longer. It's a tough turn for the right-back, and would mean Trent Alexander-Arnold will be pushed to play almost the full 90 in each of those matches.