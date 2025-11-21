Bradley is set to miss several weeks after suffering a muscle injury. This setback will likely sideline him until mid-December with a potential comeback against Tottenham on Dec. 20. This is a major blow for Liverpool since he has been a regular starter at right-back and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) remains sidelined as well. Curtis Jones is expected to take on a larger role in the starting XI, starting at right-back and allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to remain a starter in the midfield, although the Hungarian could also be an option on the right side of the defense.