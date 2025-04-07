Conor Bradley News: Assists in return

Bradley registered one assist, one cross (not accurate) and one tackle (one successful) in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Fulham.

Bradley made his first appearance since February (strain) when he came on as a substitute in the 67th minute of Sunday's loss. The 21-year-old defender had an instant impact, assisting Luis Diaz just five minutes later in the 72nd minute. It marks his first goal contribution of the 2024-2025 Premier League season in only 13 appearances, including two starts.