Conor Bradley News: Ready to start Sunday

Bradley is ready to feature as a starter moving forward, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Yes, it does. Of course it's a boost, it's always a boost when quality players come back. Especially quality players in that position, because I think Curtis Jones is a quality player but it's not his favourite position. So to have a player in his favourite position is always - not always - but might be better for the team."

Bradley is now fit to start after returning from injury in the last match against Fulham where he provided an assist off the bench. He is likely to be in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against West Ham, which would mark his first start since mid-February.