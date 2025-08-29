Bradley trained only twice before Monday's clash against the Magpies and featured for 10 minutes late in the game, contributing one block and committing one foul. The defender trained fully this week, building on his competitive fitness after recovering from the injury that ruled him out of the Community Shield and the season opener against the Cherries. Bradley could see a greater role in the backline in upcoming fixtures since Jeremie Frimpong is dealing with a hamstring injury and he remains the only natural right-back available for the Reds.