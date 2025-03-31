Conor Chaplin Injury: Possibility to return this week

Chaplin (knee) has returned to training and is hopeful to return this week, possibly against Bournemouth on Wednesday, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of East Anglian Daily Times. "Conor's trained with the group over the last week so that's a positive. So he's not going to be too far away from this week. We've got a few in and around it that are going to be pretty close decisions for this week to be honest."

Chaplin is nearing a return, with his availability this week a possibility after he trained with the team the past few days. This is soldi news for the club, as the attacker has not appeared since Dec. 21, although he has only started in seven of his 15 appearances. That said, he will to be an option to face Bournemouth on Wednesday, likely to at least be fit for Saturday's match against Wolves if he misses out Wednesday.