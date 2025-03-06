Fantasy Soccer
Conor Chaplin Injury: Remains working individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Chaplin (knee) is not an option for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace as he is still training individually, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson on EADT. "Conor is still working by himself."

Chaplin will remain out a bit longer, with the knee injury still too much and the attacker limited to individually training yet again. A return in their next contest is up in the air as well, as he will need to train with the group before considering returning. He is a rotational option, so this isn't a major loss, although he has yet to play since Dec. 21.

