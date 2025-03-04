Conor Chaplin Injury: Still out with knee injury

Chaplin wasn't in the squad for Monday's FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest due to a setback from his knee injury, coach Kieran McKenna said in a press conference. "Sam and Conor (neither in the squad tonight) have both had reoccurrences of the knee and ankle injuries that they've had."

Chaplin will likely delay his return after suffering a setback from his knee injury ahead of Monday's FA Cup match. The midfielder hasn't played since December, so even if cleared to return he may not go straight into the starting XI.