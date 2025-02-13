Fantasy Soccer
Conor Chaplin Injury: Suffers MCL setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Chaplin (knee) is not an option for the club yet due to a setback with his MCL, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per TWTD. "Connor's still not going to be available. A few little setbacks. With an MCL injury, which it is, you can get that."

Chaplin is going to be sidelined a bit longer, with the attacker suffering a setback with MCL. Luckily, the club's manager doesn't appear to be too worried, appearing to be a minor setback and something he could return from in not that long. That said, he will hope for no setbacks, possibly returning near the end of February.

