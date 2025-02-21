Conor Chaplin Injury: Training once more

Chaplin (knee) is back in training, and could play during Saturday's clash with Tottenham, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Both Sam and Leif have trained today, while Sammie Szmodics trained today as well. They are all available for the squad,""Conor's trained today, is a little bit behind, but he's trained with the group. We've got a decision to make on that one."

Chaplin is working back into full team training and could be an option for Saturday's match. The midfielder hasn't played since December, so even if deemed fit he likely wouldn't be thrown straight back into the starting XI. It's possible Chaplin isn't deemed match fit straight away, despite the training time.