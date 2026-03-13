Conor Gallagher Injury: Doubtful to play Sunday

Gallagher is uncertain to play Sunday against Liverpool due to an illness, according to manager Igor Tudor. "Conor has a fever but we hope he will be ok."

Based on Tudor's words, Gallagher could be ready to roll Sunday, and the Spurs desperately need him in midfield since they're already missing Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), and Joao Palhinha (head). Gallagher has started in seven of his eight Premier League outings since joining Spurs from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.