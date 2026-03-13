Conor Gallagher Injury: Doubtful to play Sunday
Gallagher is uncertain to play Sunday against Liverpool due to an illness, according to manager Igor Tudor. "Conor has a fever but we hope he will be ok."
Based on Tudor's words, Gallagher could be ready to roll Sunday, and the Spurs desperately need him in midfield since they're already missing Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), and Joao Palhinha (head). Gallagher has started in seven of his eight Premier League outings since joining Spurs from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Gallagher See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 307 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2728 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2728 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1031 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2632 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Conor Gallagher See More