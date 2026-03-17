Conor Gallagher Injury: Hopeful for Wednesday

Gallagher (illness) is to be assessed further and is a late call for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to his club.

Gallagher is still battling his illness, leaving him to some testing ahead of Wednesday's match as he enters as a late call. This is rough for the midfielder, as even if he is deemed fit, it appears he will only be limited to a bench spot. He has mainly been a starter since joining the club, starting in seven of his nine appearances while earning an assist.