Conor Gallagher Injury: Missing with illness
Gallagher (illness) is out for Sunday's match against Liverpool.
Gallagher is not with the squad Sunday as he deals with an illness, still not feeling well enough to play against their rivals. He will likely return midweek when UCL action returns, facing Atletico Madrid on March 18.
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