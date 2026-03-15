Conor Gallagher headshot

Conor Gallagher Injury: Missing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Gallagher (illness) is out for Sunday's match against Liverpool.

Gallagher is not with the squad Sunday as he deals with an illness, still not feeling well enough to play against their rivals. He will likely return midweek when UCL action returns, facing Atletico Madrid on March 18.

Conor Gallagher
Tottenham Hotspur
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