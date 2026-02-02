Gallagher recorded his first goal contribution since joining Spurs Sunday and it came at a crucial time. He made an excellent play to get some space on the right side of the box, whipped in a cross slightly behind Dominic Solanke, but Solanke managed to find the back of the net with a scorpion kick to tie the match at 2-2. It was the only chance Gallagher created, and it was one of two accurate crosses. He also provided some much-needed defensive work in midfield as he won five duels, intercepted three passes, won two tackles and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.