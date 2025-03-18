Fantasy Soccer
Conor Gallagher headshot

Conor Gallagher News: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Gallagher assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Barcelona.

Gallagher made a strong impact off the bench against Barcelona on Sunday, delivering a well-placed assist for Alexander Sorloth's goal in the 70th minute to give his team a two-goal lead. However, he couldn't prevent his side from conceding a late comeback. He will aim to contribute again against Espanyol after the international break.

Conor Gallagher
Atlético Madrid
