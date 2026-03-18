Conor Gallagher headshot

Conor Gallagher News: Makes bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 12:04pm

Gallagher (illness) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher was dealing with an illness, but has woken up on the right side of the bed, fit enough to find a bench spot. He will look to see some useful time from the bench against his former club, as he did play 45 minutes from the bench in the first leg.

Conor Gallagher
Tottenham Hotspur
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