Conor Gallagher News: Makes bench
Gallagher (illness) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid.
Gallagher was dealing with an illness, but has woken up on the right side of the bed, fit enough to find a bench spot. He will look to see some useful time from the bench against his former club, as he did play 45 minutes from the bench in the first leg.
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