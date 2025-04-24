Conor Gallagher News: Nets header

Gallagher scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Gallagher got on the scoresheet when he rose highest to nod the ball into the net Thursday. The midfielder has looked totally revitalized with Atleti and is doing well to contribute offensively and defensively. Gallagher should continue to be a major piece of the starting XI as long as he stays fit.