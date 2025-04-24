Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Conor Gallagher headshot

Conor Gallagher News: Nets header

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Gallagher scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Gallagher got on the scoresheet when he rose highest to nod the ball into the net Thursday. The midfielder has looked totally revitalized with Atleti and is doing well to contribute offensively and defensively. Gallagher should continue to be a major piece of the starting XI as long as he stays fit.

Conor Gallagher
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now