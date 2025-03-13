Conor Gallagher News: Scores early equalizer Wednesday

Gallagher scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout loss against Real Madrid.

Gallagher made his first Champions League start since November Wednesday and immediately made his impact felt. A deflected cross fell into his lap within the first minute of the match and Gallagher tapped it past Thibault Courtois to tie the aggregate score at 2-2. That score held for the rest of regular time and extra time, with Real Madrid eventually pulling out the win in penalties. Gallagher did not make it to penalties though as he was replaced by Samuel Lino in the 85th minute.