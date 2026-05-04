Conor Gallagher News: Scores first goal for Spurs

Gallagher scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Gallagher opened up the scoring Sunday, securing an excellent first touch on a loose ball and firing it from outside the box into the back of the net in the 12th minute. It marked his first goal in a Spurs shirt on just his third shot on target through 13 Premier League appearances. He played well on the defensive end too, recording two tackles, one interception and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.