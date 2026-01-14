Gallagher is heading back to the Premier League after exiting Chelsea just two seasons ago, with the midfielder returning to London with Tottenham. He signed a long-term contract at the age of 25, potentially set to serve a decent tenure with the club, depending on his play moving forward. He has only started in four of his 19 appearances this season with Atletico Madrid, while scoring two goals, earning limited time despite starting in over half of his appearances in the 2024\/25 season. The expectation for the versatile midfielder is to likely see minutes right away, as injuries plague the midfield, and he joins the club immediately as one of their top options.