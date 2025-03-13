Fantasy Soccer
Conor Metcalfe headshot

Conor Metcalfe Injury: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Metcalfe (groin) is fully fit and available for Friday's clash against Hoffenheim, coach Alexander Blessin said in a press conference. "Connor and Robert are fully fit. There's nothing wrong with bringing them back into the squad and using them. We almost have a surplus of central midfielders, and I'm spoiled for choice."

Metcalfe has fully recovered from his groin injury and is fit for Friday's game. However, the coach noted there is strong competition in midfield and he has not played in a long time. The Australian will likely start on the bench before competing for a spot in the lineup.

Conor Metcalfe
FC St. Pauli
