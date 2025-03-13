Conor Metcalfe Injury: Available for Friday

Metcalfe (groin) is fully fit and available for Friday's clash against Hoffenheim, coach Alexander Blessin said in a press conference. "Connor and Robert are fully fit. There's nothing wrong with bringing them back into the squad and using them. We almost have a surplus of central midfielders, and I'm spoiled for choice."

