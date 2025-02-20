Fantasy Soccer
Conor Metcalfe headshot

Conor Metcalfe Injury: Could play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Metcalfe (calf) has a chance to play during Saturday's trip to Mainz, according to manager Alexander Blessin.

Metcalfe could return as soon as Saturday's clash with Mainz. If he's unable to return there the manager appeared confident Metcalfe would be back for a Saturday match against Dortmund. With Robert Wagner (thigh) on the sidelines Metcalfe could take on a larger role immediately.




