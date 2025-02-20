Conor Metcalfe Injury: Could play Saturday

Metcalfe (calf) has a chance to play during Saturday's trip to Mainz, according to manager Alexander Blessin.

Metcalfe could return as soon as Saturday's clash with Mainz. If he's unable to return there the manager appeared confident Metcalfe would be back for a Saturday match against Dortmund. With Robert Wagner (thigh) on the sidelines Metcalfe could take on a larger role immediately.