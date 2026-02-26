Conor Metcalfe Injury: Fit for Saturday

Metcalfe (knee) is an option for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "Connor is also back. He's fully trained again, and I'm happy we can have him with us."

Metcalfe is finally going to be in for a return after an extended absence, last appearing in a game on Dec. 13. This will give the club some depth, but he is unlikely to start much, with one start in 14 appearances this season, recording one assist. That said, his addition will give the midfield some more depth.