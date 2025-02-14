Conor Metcalfe Injury: Out few more weeks

Metcalfe has been fully training again but suffered a blow to his calf on Wednesday during training. Coach Alexander Blessin provided an update in a press conference, stating, "Connor has been training fully again, but yesterday he took a blow to his calf. He is on the right track, but we had to take him out today. I think he will be able to fully join the team in the next two weeks."

