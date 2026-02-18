Conor Metcalfe Injury: Spotted in team training

Metcalfe (knee) was spotted in team training Wednesday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Bremen, according to Rupert Fabig from Hamburger Abendblatt.

Metcalfe has been sidelined since late December with a knee injury, but the midfielder finally got back on the training pitch Wednesday and could be in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Bremen. That said, he's mostly been a depth piece off the bench for St. Pauli this season, so there's no real urgency to fast-track him back into action.