Conor Metcalfe News: Back on bench
Metcalfe (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.
Metcalfe is back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim and takes a place on the bench after last appearing on Dec. 13. He has made one start in 14 appearances this season while recording one assist and is eased back into action as a substitute option. His availability still provides the midfield with additional depth.
