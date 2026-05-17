Conor Metcalfe News: Provides assist in loss

Metcalfe assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Wolfsburg.

Metcalfe started in Saturday's 3-1 Bundesliga home loss to Wolfsburg and picked up the assist on Abdoulie Ceesay's second-half goal, though the Australian midfielder struggled to consistently break through Wolfsburg's aggressive, high-press midfield for most of the match. He still finished with two shots and a season-high four chances created, but it wasn't enough to help St. Pauli keep their hopes of survival in the top flight alive. Metcalfe wraps up the season with two assists, 10 chances created, 23 crosses, and 15 tackles across 25 Bundesliga appearances (three starts), and will now turn his attention to the World Cup with Australia.