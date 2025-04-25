Conor Townsend Injury: Out Saturday

Townsend (hamstring) is out for Saturday's trip to Newcastle, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "I'm not going to go through every single one because I'll probably be naming the fit players that we have left to Newcastle. But we're in a really difficult spot in terms of availability."

Townsend isn't an option for a second straight match as he continues to struggle with a hamstring issue. The defender will hope to return before the end of the season, especially with Ipswich plagued by so many injuries. Townsend's last appearance came during a two-all draw with Chelsea.