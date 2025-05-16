Conor Townsend Injury: Still sidelined
Townsend (hamstring) is getting closer to a return but remains out, per manager Kieran McKenna. "They're getting closer, but not available this weekend."
Townsend has been working back from a hamstring injury and while he's getting closer to a return he won't be an option against Leicester. Townsend's only remaining chance to return before the end of the season will be a Sunday clash with West Ham in the finale.
