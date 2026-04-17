Conrad Harder Injury: Could return against Frankfurt

Harder (thigh) was not mentioned in the injury report and could be in contention for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to the club.

Harder had been ruled out of the Monchengladbach fixture with a thigh issue, but his absence from the injury report is an encouraging sign that he could be sufficiently recovered to be available for the weekend. The forward has mainly operated as a depth option this season, logging just 71 minutes across his last six appearances, so his return adds a useful option off the bench for coach Ole Werner as Leipzig push for Champions League qualification in the final stretch of the campaign.