Conrad Harder Injury: Doubtful Saturday

Harder is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach due to a thigh issue, according to coach Ole Werner. "Harder is currently dealing with a thigh issue, and it remains uncertain whether he will be an option Saturday."

Harder is dealing with a thigh issue and could miss Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach. The forward has held a bench role this season, and his potential absence is unlikely to have a major impact, having logged just 71 minutes across his last six appearances.